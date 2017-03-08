Supreme Court justice family apologizes to family of slave

Charles Taney III, a descendant of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, center, offers apology to Lynne Jackson, a descendant of Dred Scott, right, on the 160th anniversary of the Dred Scott decision in front of the Maryland State House, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Annapolis, Md. On March 6, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.