State DNR official grilled by subcomm...

State DNR official grilled by subcommittee on departure of veteran biologist

Maryland's secretary of natural resources declined Tuesday to discuss a longtime crab biologist who left the department last week, despite questions from state senators about the circumstances of her departure. "It is inappropriate for me to discuss personnel actions," Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton told members of a Senate budget subcommittee.

