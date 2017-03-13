Some bed bugs are better climbers tha...

Some bed bugs are better climbers than others

IMAGE: Scanning electron microscope images show the differing number of hairs on the hind-leg tibial pad of an adult female Cimex lectularius and adult female Cimex hemipterus . The greater... view more Annapolis, MD; March 8, 2017 -- Not all bed bugs are created equal, and some of the leading bed bug traps used by pest management professionals are ineffective against species with better climbing abilities than others.

