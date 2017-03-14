Snow, ice blankets Anne Arundel County as winter storm hits East Coast
A combination of snow and sleet frosted Anne Arundel County Tuesday morning as a major winter storm caused travel problems and power outages throughout the region. The county escaped the brunt of the storm, as morning temperatures hovering a little above freezing turned an overnight snowfall into a wintery mix of slush and freezing rain by 9 a.m. Less than an inch of snow has accumulated at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum as of about 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC