Snow, ice blankets Anne Arundel County as winter storm hits East Coast

31 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A combination of snow and sleet frosted Anne Arundel County Tuesday morning as a major winter storm caused travel problems and power outages throughout the region. The county escaped the brunt of the storm, as morning temperatures hovering a little above freezing turned an overnight snowfall into a wintery mix of slush and freezing rain by 9 a.m. Less than an inch of snow has accumulated at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum as of about 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service .

