Seven years later, 89-year-old Annapolis sculptor finishes 6-foot rabbit
Annapolis suculptor, Irma Spencer, recently completed a sculpture of "Harvey" a six foot tall imaginary rabbit from the classic Jimmy Stewart movie, "Harvey". The six foot, 250lb sculpture took Spencer nearly seven years to complete.
