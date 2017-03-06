Senate gives preliminary approval to ...

Senate gives preliminary approval to bill that overhauls Prince...

MARCH 22: Maryland Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller, Jr. leads the Senate session on March 22, 2016 in Annapolis, MD. The Senate on Monday night gave preliminary approval to a bill that would remove the governor from the process of appointing the members to the Prince George's County Board of Liquor Commissioners.

