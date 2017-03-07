School officials not expecting women'...

School officials not expecting women's protests to affect attendance

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Last month, a national immigrants' strike resulted in a spike in student absences in Anne Arundel schools with high numbers of English learners and Hispanic students. A similar strike is organized for Wednesday called "A Day Without a Woman" to protest pay and social inequities between genders.

