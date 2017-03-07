School officials not expecting women's protests to affect attendance
Last month, a national immigrants' strike resulted in a spike in student absences in Anne Arundel schools with high numbers of English learners and Hispanic students. A similar strike is organized for Wednesday called "A Day Without a Woman" to protest pay and social inequities between genders.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
