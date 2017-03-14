Richard Sheahan, et ux. v. Historic P...

Richard Sheahan, et ux. v. Historic Preservation Commission of Annapolis, et al.

Administrative law -- Addition to neighbor's home -- Substantial evidence Richard Sheahan and Catherine Sheahan, appellants, noted an appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, upholding a decision of the Annapolis Historic Preservation Commission. Appellants own property at 83 Shipwright Street, which is located in the historic district of Annapolis.

