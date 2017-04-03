Rearranging nest boxes keeps more blu...

Rearranging nest boxes keeps more blue orchard bees around

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: In a study of nesting habits of managed blue orchard bees in a tart cherry orchard in Utah, experiment zones with uniform distribution of nest-box location resulted in... view more Annapolis, MD; March 23, 2017 -- Orchard growers looking for alternatives to honey bees for managed pollination services have new reason to be optimistic about the potential of one honey bee cousin, the blue orchard bee. A recent research experiment has shown blue orchard bees can be a sustainable option in tart cherry orchards, and a simple change to the distribution of the bees' nesting boxes makes the bees more likely to remain in the orchard to nest--a crucial requirement for their viability as a cost-effective managed pollinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar 27 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC