Rearranging nest boxes keeps more blue orchard bees around
IMAGE: In a study of nesting habits of managed blue orchard bees in a tart cherry orchard in Utah, experiment zones with uniform distribution of nest-box location resulted in... view more Annapolis, MD; March 23, 2017 -- Orchard growers looking for alternatives to honey bees for managed pollination services have new reason to be optimistic about the potential of one honey bee cousin, the blue orchard bee. A recent research experiment has shown blue orchard bees can be a sustainable option in tart cherry orchards, and a simple change to the distribution of the bees' nesting boxes makes the bees more likely to remain in the orchard to nest--a crucial requirement for their viability as a cost-effective managed pollinator.
