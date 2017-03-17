Read and ride: Annapolis-to-Baltimore by bus
The Maryland Department of Transportation's 210 Commuter Bus picks up passengers at the Westfield Annapolis Mall and runs from Kent Island to Baltimore with stops in Annapolis. It's still dark when Ronda Brown emerges from her warm car to cross the chilly Westfield Annapolis mall parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC