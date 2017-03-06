Queen Annea s County Officials Join H...

Queen Annea s County Officials Join Hogan Administration for...

As part of Governor Larry Hogan's BaltimoreLink transformative transit plan to better connect Marylanders to life's opportunities, the Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration rolled out its new express Commuter Bus Route 210 on Wednesday, March 1, to connect Kent Island and Annapolis to downtown Baltimore. As an incentive to encourage riders to try this new express Commuter Bus service, the MTA is offering free rides for the first two weeks, through March 14. After the free service period, the fares listed below will apply.

