Police tackle interactions, relationships with mentally ill

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

As a 40-hour class about mental illness wraps up, dispatchers to patrol officers reflect on how the lessons learned instruct and mirror their experiences. Some talk about how their training in handling people with dementia - an intensive hands-on course where officers have their senses distorted to simulate dementia's symptoms - informs their ability to understand their inability to handle common tasks.

