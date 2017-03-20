Other military branches now face scrutiny after Marines nude photo scandal
The Marines aren't the only military service feeling the heat after revelations that photos of nude female Marines were shared on social media. A day after the Marines introduced tougher mandatory guidelines on social media use, congressional lawmakers are poised to give representatives of the Army, Navy and Air Force a grilling Tuesday over efforts to curb such harassment in the ranks.
