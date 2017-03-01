News 12 mins ago 9:34 p.m.Woman impaled by falling tree branch shares her story
An Annapolis woman who survived being impaled by a falling tree branch said she was so stunned by the incident, she didn't realize a branch the thickness of a baseball bat had gone completely through her thigh. "It was very sudden and I didn't see it coming at all," said Briana Clark, 20, in a telephone interview from her hospital bed at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she remains in serious condition.
