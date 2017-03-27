Morning Traffic Report for Monday, 27...

Morning Traffic Report for Monday, 27 March 2017

Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE - Cathedral St is CLOSED btwn Madison St and Monument St/Mt Vernon Pl. **ROAD EXPECTED TO REOPEN IN LATE APRIL.** Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE REPAIRS COMPLETE: Mulberry St NOW OPEN between Greeen & Paca Sts.

