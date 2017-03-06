Md. Senate Voting to Repeal Calls to Amend US Constitution
Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, from left, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Michael Busch sign bills after the General Assembly's regular legislative session ended in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC