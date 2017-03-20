Md. comptroller publishes list of top 50 tax evaders
The Maryland comptroller's office has published a list of the state's top tax evaders, who owe the state a combined $15.7 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest. The list includes 25 individuals and 25 businesses who owe the most in overdue taxes and who have not responded to the liens filed against them, according to the comptroller's office.
