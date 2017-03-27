Maryland Senate gives final approval to fracking ban
People who want to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland rally outside the statehouse and governor's residence in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, March 2, 2017. A Maryland bill that bans hydraulic fracturing cleared its final hurdle Monday night when the Senate approved the measure with a 35-to-10 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC