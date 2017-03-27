Maryland passes ban on fracking

People who want to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland rally outside the statehouse and governor's residence in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, March 2, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Brian Witte A massive grassroots campaign to ban fracking in Marylanda S-a Swhere the practice has been under moratorium for yearsa S-a Ssucceeded Monday night, with the State Senate joining the House in passing legislation against the natural gas extraction process.

