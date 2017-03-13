Maryland moves forward with fracking ban
People who want to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland rally outside the statehouse and governor's residence in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, March 2, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Brian Witte A bill to ban fracking in the state of Maryland sailed through the state House of Delegates on Friday with a 97-40 majority vote.
