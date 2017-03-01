Maryland House votes to reprimand lawmaker over ethics
Del. Dan Morhaim talks to reporters after the Maryland House of Delegates voted 138-0 to reprimand him on Friday, March 3, 2017. The legislature's ethics panel found that he used his position as a legislator to advocate for changes to medical marijuana regulations and procedures for awarding licenses that could have resulted in the gain of a company that employed him.
