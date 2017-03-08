Maryland Democrats back Planned Paren...

Maryland Democrats back Planned Parenthood funding bill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Westport News

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. Maryland Democrats are supporting the state legislation due to concerns that President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress will cut family planning services in the Republican health care bill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Sat noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Fri Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC