Maryland Democrats back Planned Parenthood funding bill
Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. Maryland Democrats are supporting the state legislation due to concerns that President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress will cut family planning services in the Republican health care bill in Washington.
