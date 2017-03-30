Maryland black caucus votes to oppose bill that would negate court's bail rule
Del. Curt Anderson and Attorney General Brian Frosh celebrate after the Legislative Black Caucus votes to oppose a bill that would negate part of a ruling by the state's high court diminishing the role of cash bail in pretrial release. Del. Curt Anderson and Attorney General Brian Frosh celebrate after the Legislative Black Caucus votes to oppose a bill that would negate part of a ruling by the state's high court diminishing the role of cash bail in pretrial release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC