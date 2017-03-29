Mariner Exchange launches service provider app
Mariner Exchange, a mobile app that connects boat owners with marine service providers, has released its Android app and expanded coverage from the Chesapeake Bay to Florida and New England. Boat owners can now browse over 3,000 marine service providers to find mechanical, electrical, structural and many other services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC