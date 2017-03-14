Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Inovalon , a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 10 a.m. EDT at the Westin Annapolis Hotel located at 100 Westgate Circle, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The record date for determining those stockholders entitled to vote at the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders is the close of business on April 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC