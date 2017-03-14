Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Dat...

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Inovalon , a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 10 a.m. EDT at the Westin Annapolis Hotel located at 100 Westgate Circle, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The record date for determining those stockholders entitled to vote at the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders is the close of business on April 10, 2017.

