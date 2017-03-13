I Absolutely Do Not Like Hearing This

I Absolutely Do Not Like Hearing This

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Right on the Left Coast

Reports of sexual assaults increased at two of the three military academies last year and an anonymous survey suggests sexual misconduct rose across the board at the schools, The Associated Press has learned. The new data underscore the challenge in stemming bad behavior by young people at the military college campuses, despite a slew of programs designed to prevent assaults, help victims and encourage them to come forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right on the Left Coast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC