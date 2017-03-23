I-95 Northbound Express Toll Lanes Cl...

I-95 Northbound Express Toll Lanes Closed By Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A TRUCK CRASH and LUMBER SPILL on NORTHBOUND I-95 after the Beltway - under King Avenue in Rosedale CLOSES BOTH Express Toll Lanes A piece of lumber that was thrown from the truck crashed through the right front door of an MTA bus pinning the driver. Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE - Cathedral St is CLOSED btwn Madison St and Monument St/Mt Vernon Pl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC