Hearing scheduled for first medical m...

Hearing scheduled for first medical marijuana dispensary in Anne Arundel

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The first medical marijuana dispensary in Anne Arundel County could open in Annapolis where a pizza parlor and tattoo studio now sit. Advanced Alternative Therapies LLC has submitted an application to set up shop at 2029 West St., taking the space of Pride & Glory tattoo and body piercing, which is located in the same building as a Papa John's Pizza carryout.

