Great Frogs Winery's growth combines Md. grapes, grassroots approach
An Annapolis, Md., winery with one of the region's more eye-catching labels - an image of a smiling frog whose color changes with the shade of the label - has been building its following with a line of almost exclusively dry wines. Two of the three owners of Great Frogs Winery in Annapolis, Md., Nathanael and Andrea O'Shea, with dog Finn McCool.
