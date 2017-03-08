Great Frogs Winery's growth combines ...

Great Frogs Winery's growth combines Md. grapes, grassroots approach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

An Annapolis, Md., winery with one of the region's more eye-catching labels - an image of a smiling frog whose color changes with the shade of the label - has been building its following with a line of almost exclusively dry wines. Two of the three owners of Great Frogs Winery in Annapolis, Md., Nathanael and Andrea O'Shea, with dog Finn McCool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help!! Need a doc! 15 hr LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan '17 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC