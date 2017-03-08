FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House...
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. Democratic lawmakers in some states including Maryland are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
