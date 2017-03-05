County Council could vote on three bills

County Council could vote on three bills

The Maryland Gazette

The County Council on Monday night could vote on three bills eligible for final consideration - a rewrite of cluster development rules, which schools will be open or closed for development in the 2018-19 school year, and changes to the county's purchasing rules. While those three bills have been amended and are eligible for a vote, none is facing their legislative expiration dates Monday and could be further amended.

Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Annapolis, MD

