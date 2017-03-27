Close Air Support: The Pioneering Years
Marine aviators' commitment to deliver support to ground forces - a tactic once deemed too dangerous - grew into a hallowed hallmark of the Corps. Modern Marine Corps aviation is a powerful combat arm, organized and equipped to perform its primary functions of assault support, antiaircraft warfare, offensive air support, electronic warfare, control of aircraft and missiles, and reconnaissance.
