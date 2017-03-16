Clifton teen ready for her next step ...

Clifton teen ready for her next step - U.S. Naval Academy

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton teen ready for her next step - U.S. Naval Academy Clifton teen ships out for Annapolis, Md., Naval Academy this summer Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m6xfpd Clifton resident Ashley Mangarella, a senior at Passaic County Technical Institute, overcame several challenges to achieve her dream of attending the United States Naval Academy. CLIFTON - A city teenager hopes to embody the U.S. Navy's credo of "honor, courage, commitment" when she ships out this summer for boot camp at the Annapolis, Md., academy.

