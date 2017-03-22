Bowersox has matinee show at Rams Head

Crystal Bowersox appears at Rams Head On Stage for a matinee show on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. The singer/songwriter was the third runner-up on the ninth season of "American Idol." Since appearing on the show she has released two studio albums, "Farmer's Daughter" in 2010, and "All That For This" in 2013.

