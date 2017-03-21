Battles continue in Annapolis over th...

Battles continue in Annapolis over the use of bail and redistricting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants , setting the stage for a potential battle with the more liberal House of Delegates and members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus . After a prolonged debate, the Senate voted to advance the measure despite objections from Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and advocates who say the legislation will lead to more poor defendants remaining in jail because they can't afford to post bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC