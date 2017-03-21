Battles continue in Annapolis over the use of bail and redistricting
The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants , setting the stage for a potential battle with the more liberal House of Delegates and members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus . After a prolonged debate, the Senate voted to advance the measure despite objections from Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and advocates who say the legislation will lead to more poor defendants remaining in jail because they can't afford to post bond.
