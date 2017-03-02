Battle Lines Drawn on Public Funding for Private Schools
More than 1,000 private school students and chaperones greeted and cheered Gov. Larry Hogan's arrival down the steps of the Maryland State House on Nonpublic School Advocacy day Thursday morning. Students from 12 Maryland counties and Baltimore city schools attended a rally at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis in support of the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today program, also known as BOOST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC