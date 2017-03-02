Battle Lines Drawn on Public Funding for Private Schools

More than 1,000 private school students and chaperones greeted and cheered Gov. Larry Hogan's arrival down the steps of the Maryland State House on Nonpublic School Advocacy day Thursday morning. Students from 12 Maryland counties and Baltimore city schools attended a rally at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis in support of the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today program, also known as BOOST.

