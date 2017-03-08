Anne Arundel senators vote to endorse...

Anne Arundel senators vote to endorse hybrid school board measure

A bill that would create a hybrid Anne Arundel County Board of Education has the blessing of the county's Senate delegation. Anne Arundel's five senators voted 3 to 1 Wednesday to support Senate Bill 131, co-sponsored by Sen. Bryan Simonaire , R-Pasadena, and Sen. John Astle , D-Annapolis.

