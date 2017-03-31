Anne Arundel lawmakers agree on elect...

Anne Arundel lawmakers agree on elected school board

1 hr ago

Anne Arundel County's delegation rejected a potential school board compromise Friday, opting instead to move forward with its vision for an elected board. The county's senators followed suit, all but guaranteeing Anne Arundel voters will elect their Board of Education members starting in 2018.

