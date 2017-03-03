Anne Arundel County step up distracte...

Anne Arundel County step up distracted driving enforcement

1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Anne Arundel County police made 52 traffic stops on Thursday as part of increased enforcement against aggressive and distracted driving. County police made the stops during a concentrated enforcement period from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

