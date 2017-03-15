Annapolis Planning Commission rejects Rocky Gorge access to Aris T. Allen

Years after plans for the 23-acre Rocky Gorge development were approved on the western edge of the city, developers are now seeking state approval to build entrance and exit lanes on Aris T. Allen Boulevard. Years after plans for the 23-acre Rocky Gorge development were approved on the western edge of the city, developers are now seeking state approval to build entrance and exit lanes on Aris T. Allen Boulevard.

