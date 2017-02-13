Annapolis housing authority executive director resigns
Richard Walton, interim executive director of the Annapolis housing authority, has resigned and will be replaced temporarily by retired health care CEO Martin "Chip" Doordan. Doordan will assume the leadership of the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis for 100 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC