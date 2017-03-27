Annapolis Has Nearly Double Overdoses in First Months of 2017
Annapolis , Maryland and Anne Arundel County has far exceeded its overdose totals from 2016, based on an article in Annapolis Patch. As of March 17, there have been 21 deaths there; the same number died in twelve months of 2016.
