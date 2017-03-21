Almond-crop fungicides a threat to honey bees

Annapolis, MD; March 17, 2017--Fungicides commonly used in almond orchards can be harmful to almond growers' primary pollinator: honey bees. According to new research to be published next week in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Economic Entomology , the fungicide iprodione, when used alone or in combination with other common fungicides, leads to a significant reduction in the 10-day survival rate of forager honey bees when they are exposed at rates common to usage in the field.

