Almond-crop fungicides a threat to ho...

Almond-crop fungicides a threat to honey bees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Annapolis, MD; March 17, 2017--Fungicides commonly used in almond orchards can be harmful to almond growers' primary pollinator: honey bees. According to new research to be published next week in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Economic Entomology , the fungicide iprodione, when used alone or in combination with other common fungicides, leads to a significant reduction in the 10-day survival rate of forager honey bees when they are exposed at rates common to usage in the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC