Adams blasts bill seeking to lower st...

Adams blasts bill seeking to lower state's attorney's annual raise

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams on Wednesday weighed in on legislation that seeks to trim down his position's annual salary increase, saying it "would undercut efforts to fight crime in Anne Arundel County." In a statement, Adams said he was "disappointed" and "concerned" by House Bill 1179, which would reduce the state's attorney's guaranteed pay increase from 3 percent a year to 2 percent after the 2018 election.

