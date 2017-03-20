200 300 MD 21401 v. Sean Patrick Mcmu...

200 300 MD 21401 v. Sean Patrick Mcmullen, Respondent

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland 200 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Suite 300 Annapolis, MD 21401, Petitioner v. Sean Patrick Mcmullen, Respondent This matter having come before the Court upon the filing of a Petition for Disciplinary or Remedial Action, with attached certified copy of a Memorandum Order whereby the Virginia Stale Bar Disciplinary Board revoked Sean Patrick McMullen's license to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia, effective June 26, 2015 ; and it appearing that said Sean Patrick McMullen is admitted to the Bar of this Court; ORDERED, by the Court of Appeals of Maryland, in accordance with Maryland Rule 19-737 , that Sean Patrick McMullen.

