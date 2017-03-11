11 arrested at Maryland State House in anti-fracking demonstration
Mike Tidwell of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network is guided to a police SUV by a Maryland Capitol Police officer at the State House complex in Annapolis on Thursday morning. He was among several anti-fracking demonstrators who were arrested for blocking the entrance to a public building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC