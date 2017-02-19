Under the Dome: Pantelides fundraiser launches before his reelection...
While Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides has yet to launch his campaign for a second term, his friends are raising funds in anticipation. Attorney Sam Brown and his wife Donna will host a $300 per person "one on one" event March 2 with the first-term Republican at their home.
