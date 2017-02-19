Under the Dome: Pantelides fundraiser...

Under the Dome: Pantelides fundraiser launches before his reelection...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

While Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides has yet to launch his campaign for a second term, his friends are raising funds in anticipation. Attorney Sam Brown and his wife Donna will host a $300 per person "one on one" event March 2 with the first-term Republican at their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC