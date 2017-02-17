Two North Forsyth High students appoi...

Two North Forsyth High students appointed to Naval Academy

Though many high school seniors are beginning to get acceptance letters from colleges in the mail, two North Forsyth High School soon-to-be-graduates got their letter from a school asking them to serve their country. Bryan Garcia and Shaun Herock Jr. have been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and intend to begin college there after graduation this summer.

