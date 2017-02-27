Two liquor board members to step down at end of term
Two Anne Arundel County liquor board members will step down after their terms are up May 1, according to a sta Two Anne Arundel County Liquor Board members will not be seeking reappointment when their terms are up May 1, according to state Sen. Ed DeGrange. DeGrange, D-Millersville, said Liquor Board Chairman Melvin Hyatt and Commissioner James C. Thomas - the two Democrats on the three-member board - asked not to be recommended to the governor for another two-year term.
