Two liquor board members to step down...

Two liquor board members to step down at end of term

Yesterday

Two Anne Arundel County liquor board members will step down after their terms are up May 1, according to a sta Two Anne Arundel County Liquor Board members will not be seeking reappointment when their terms are up May 1, according to state Sen. Ed DeGrange. DeGrange, D-Millersville, said Liquor Board Chairman Melvin Hyatt and Commissioner James C. Thomas - the two Democrats on the three-member board - asked not to be recommended to the governor for another two-year term.

