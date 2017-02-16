Two DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis Employees Recognized as Maryland...
Spire Hospitality, one of the nation's leading and most respected hotel management companies, proudly announces two DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis leadership employees as award recipients in the Maryland Hotel & Lodging Association annual 'Stars of the Industry' program. Area General Manager Dhaval Brahmbhatt and Banquet Houseman Francisco "Chico" Ramirez were recognized with top honors in the local industry awards program, as the General Manager of the Year and Outstanding Food & Beverage Employee of the Year, respectively.
